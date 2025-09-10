Willmott Dixon on board for Gravesend Leisure Centre

What the new Cascades Leisure Centre is exepcted to look like

Gravesham Borough Council has appointed Willmott Dixon for the pre-construction phase of the new Cascades Leisure Centre in Gravesend through a direct award via the Pagabo framework.

Willmott Dixon is working alongside project architect Space & Place and engineering consultant AtkinsRealis to develop the technical design and specification for the new leisure facility, which will replace an existing ageing centre of the same name.

Gravesham Borough Council selected Willmott Dixon and its design team following its construction of the nearby Cozenton Park Sports Centre in Rainham for Medway Council, which opened in 2024.

The new Cascades will have a 25-metre pool, a 17-metre learner pool, an aqua play and water flume area, along with a spectator viewing area. There will also be a sports hall with six courts and tiered seating, a multi-level soft play zone, party and community rooms and a café, all on the ground floor.

The £43m project is being partly funded through £17m from the government's £20m levelling up fund allocation to Gravesham Borough Council.

During the pre-construction phase, which runs until August 2026, Willmott Dixon will undertake detailed site surveys, logistics planning and site set-up works. The company will also conduct an asbestos survey of Regan's Bar ahead of its demolition later this year, while ensuring the existing Cascades Leisure Centre remains operational throughout construction.

The pre-construction contract positions Willmott Dixon to progress to main contractor appointment in August 2026, with construction due for completion in December 2028.

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