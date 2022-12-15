TCI Magazine Christmas OfferTCI Magazine Christmas Offer
Thu December 15 2022

Willmott Dixon lands £23.7m Medway leisure centre

5 hours Medway Council has appointed Willmott Dixon as main contractor for the construction of a new leisure centre.

The new Splashes leisure centre will have a pool for swimming in and a pool for playing in

Building work at the site in Bloors Lane, Rainham, will begin in the new year with the expectation of completion by summer 2024.

“We can’t wait to get started,” said Willmott Dixon director Adam Worrall.

Called Splashes, Rainham’s £23.7m leisure centre will have two swimming pools (and for swimming and one fun stuff), as well as a gym, a fitness studio and a cafe.

It replaces the old Splashes leisure, built in 1990 and demolished in February 2022 after surveys indicate it was cheaper to rebuild than keep repairing.

