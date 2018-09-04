Willmott Dixon 'reloads old London' in hip Shoreditch

The design concept for the bar of the nhow hotel in Shoreditch

The 190-room hotel is part of a new Foster & Partners designed mixed-use development at 250 City Road. It will be operated by Spanish hotel operator NH Hotel Group, under its funky ‘nhow’ brand.

The images here probably tell you all you need to know, but the press release says: “The design concept for the interior was developed by Project Orange creating a space where tradition and innovation collide, and old London is reloaded.”

Willmott Dixon Interiors will take the new building from shell and core to completion. The company is working with project and cost managers Jones Lang LaSalle, with completion set for summer 2019.

The contract takes the value of hotel work that Willmott Dixon Interiors has secured and delivered in the last year to more than £100m.