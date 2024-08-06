Willmott Dixon starts £20m Bristol mental health clinic

Stakeholders and builders mark the start of work

Willmott Dixon has been engaged by Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board.

The Bristol mental health unit will be run by Avon & Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust and complements a similar facility under construction in Devon.

It will be able to support up to 10 in-patients at any time, with the building specifically intended for those whose needs cannot be met by existing hospital or community-based services.

Laura Ambler, executive lead for learning disabilities and autism at the Integrated Care Board, said: “When fully open in 2025, this site will be a fantastic addition to our existing mental health services, and I know from speaking with local people that having something like this based in our region will make an enormous difference to those who may have otherwise needed to have travelled significant distances for the right care and treatment.”

Willmott Dixon was procured under the P23 framework, and is working with Ryder Architecture, Edmond Shipway & Partners and Hydrock Consultants as part of its wider team. Completion is expected sometime next year.

CGI of the new clinic

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk