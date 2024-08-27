Willmott Dixon to build Doncaster houses

A CGI of the homes to be built on Edlington Lane in Edlington

Working through the YORBuild framework, Willmott Dixon will be building Doncaster’s first ‘gas free’ council homes.

Willmott Dixon has previously built several homes across various sites for City of Doncaster Council, building a mix of one, two, three and four bedroomed family homes and bungalows.

Under this new contract it will build 48 homes at Cedar Road in Balby, four homes at Edlington Lane in Edlington, as well as a further 21 homes at King Edward Road, Balby, and 10 homes at Goodison Boulevard, Cantley. The developments at King Edward Road and Edlington Lane should complete in summer 2025, while Cedar Road and Goodison Boulevard are scheduled for early 2026.

Deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and business at City of Doncaster Council, Glyn Jones, said: “We have worked alongside our partners at Willmott Dixon over a variety of exciting projects and the standard of housing delivered is always of the highest standard. I look forward to seeing these innovative new projects come to life, and welcoming new residents to their new homes.”

