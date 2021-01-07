Willmott Dixon to build Sevenoaks grammar school

The planned Sevenoaks campus of TW Boys Grammar

From September 2021, Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys will offer 90 Year-Seven places at its new Sevenoaks campus.

The work to extend the school was procured through the Procurement Hub major projects framework and will also see refurbishment work undertaken at the Weald of Kent Grammar School in Tonbridge as part of the same contract.

Adam Worrall, director at Willmott Dixon in London & South, said: “Having worked in collaboration with Kent County Council for many years, we are delighted to be working with them once more to deliver the much-needed expansion for the school. Designed by Bond Bryan Architects, the extension will allow the school to continue to provide an outstanding pupil experience.”

