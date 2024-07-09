Willmott Dixon to build Stoke student village

The student village has been designed by Corstorphine & Wright, FIRA and Ramboll

The Student Village, to be built on Staffordshire University’s main Stoke-on-Trent campus, received planning permission in March.

Designed by Corstorphine & Wright, FIRA and Ramboll, the village will provide 700 new student rooms, in a mix of cluster blocks and townhouses, alongside a ‘village hub’ facility.

Willmott Dixon is set to start on site imminently, with completion due in 2026.

Its contract includes the refurbishment of the Clarice Cliff Court accommodation.

Demolition of existing student accommodation on the university’s Leek Road site following the completion of the Student Village will make way for parkland.

Willmott Dixon has been appointed by Staffordshire Campus Living for an improved student residential offering as part of the scheme. Staffordshire Campus Living is a consortium of Hochtief PPP Solutions & and Ireland, Plenary and Staffordshire University.

Pinnacle Group will support the operation of the new accommodation, working with the University.

Dan Doyle, operations director at Willmott Dixon, said: “This new Student Village at Staffordshire University is a significant investment in the student experience. What’s exciting is how it has been designed to blend contemporary sustainable architecture with nature in a unique natural setting.

“We will be incorporating modern methods of construction and offsite manufacturing to ensure it is a low-carbon development. Combine this with renewable energy sources, building to Passivhaus design principles and structures that are directly inspired by the setting, the university will have a development with a strong character and identity – fostering a sense of place and community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk