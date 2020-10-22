Willmott Dixon to build Thirsk crematorium

Architect is Benchmark Properties

The project on a 22-acre site near Busby Stoop, close to both the A1 and A19, will include a service hall with capacity for 120 mourners plus additional standing room. It also features an electric incinerator as that is reckoned to reduce carbon emissions.

The scope of Willmott Dixon’s work includes building an entrance foyer, waiting lobby, offices and a family room, with parking for 160 cars incorporated into the site. When complete, the crematorium will also have a memorial garden, meadows and a wooded area for scattering ashes.

Architect is Benchmark Properties and project manager is Henry Riley.

Currently the nearest crematorium to Thirsk us a 40-minute drive away. Council leader Mark Robson said: “I’m delighted we are getting this much needed and significant development underway in November.”

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Anthony Dillon said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Hambleton District Council to create a facility that will serve the local community as a place of remembrance for people of all faiths and cultures, as well as fit sensitively into the surrounding landscape.

