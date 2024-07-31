Willmott Dixon to fashion new Transport Police HQ

CGI of the the reception area of British Transport Police's new headquarters

The British Transport Police headquarters are moving from Camden Road to more central premises at 200 Buckingham Palace Road in Westminster.

Places for London, the Transport for London property company, has chosen Willmott Dixon Interiors to refurbish the new premises in preparation for the relocation next year.

The fast-track design and build project will see the complete strip out of the building’s seven floors and the creation of more flexible and accessible office space to Cat B standards with new low-energy plumbing and electrics.

There will also be works to the roof and upgrades to existing fire safety facilities.

Roger Forsdyke, chief operating officer of Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “We will be delivering the programme in phases and have carefully planned logistical arrangements to ensure the building remains operational at all times. As we will be working next to London Victoria Coach Station, special allowances have also been made to limit project delivery hours and minimise disruption.”

Laura Fernie, head of commercial offices at Places for London, said: “This is a key project which will see one of our office buildings transformed into a new headquarters for the British Transport Police. This will transform a previously operational building into a modern, highly-sustainable workplace that is targeting net zero and generate a sustainable revenue that can be reinvested into making London a thriving, more connected city.”

The contract value has not been disclosed (despite it being public money) but TfL’s published list of contracts has Willmott Dixon working on a pre-construction services agreement for the project with a baseline spend of between £5m and £10m. The main works contract is believed to be more substanbtially more than this.

