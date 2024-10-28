Willmott Dixon to prepare new Oxfordshire County Council HQ

Speedwell House on Speedwell Street in Oxford

Oxfordshire Country Council is planning to relocate in 2027 from its current premises at County Hall in Oxford to nearby Speedwell House, which it also owns.

Before this happens, Willmott Dixon will extend and redevelop Speedwell House to create a 5,200 sqm ‘net zero in operation’ office.

The sale or lease of County Hall is expected to meet the refurbishment costs of Speedwell House. County Hall is expected to become part of the regeneration of the West End of Oxford city centre.

Willmott Dixon will start work to extend Speedwell House and add extra floors in 2025, once designs are complete.

The company has been procured through the National Procure Partnerships framework.

Richard Poulter, managing director for Willmott Dixon in the South said: “Being involved early will enable us to help develop plans that deliver on their net zero ambitions at the best possible value.

“We recently completed a series of decarbonisation projects for Oxford City Council at four leisure centres: Ferry Leisure Centre, Leys Pool & Leisure Centre, Barton Leisure Centre and Hinksey Outdoor Pool. We’ll be taking the skills and learning from here to Speedwell House.”

Council leader Liz Leffman said: “We believe that our decisions at County Hall and Speedwell House will improve the delivery of services and will help with the physical, social and economic regeneration of Oxford. We will use the move to stimulate this ambitious thinking for the city and the county as a whole.”

County Hall

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk