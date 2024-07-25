Willmott Dixon to refurb Brighton A&E

Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

Willmott Dixon’s fit-out and refurbishment division will revamp facilities at the Royal Sussex’ Millennium Wing on behalf of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

The project is an acute floor expansion, which will provide improved healthcare facilities and more treatment space in the accident and emergency (A&E) department.

Willmott Dixon Interiors will manage the removal of all existing internal walls, ceilings and flooring within the building, and a full strip out and replacement of building services. The scope of the works also include furniture, fixtures and equipment, and decoration.

The Royal Sussex County Hospital project was awarded through procurement agency Scape.

Roger Forsdyke, chief operations officer at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “Over recent years, we’ve enhanced multiple healthcare environments on behalf of UHSussex. We’re proud to continue our successful partnership with the Trust and to deliver facilities at Royal Sussex County Hospital that will improve services, increase capacity and enhance the experience for staff and patients.”

