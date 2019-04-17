Willmott Dixon to refurb Liverpool nursing school and library

Tithebarn Building, home to LJMU's School of Nursing & Allied Health, is to be extended and refurbished

Willmott Dixon will extend and refurbish the university’s Tithebarn Building – home to its School of Nursing & Allied Health (NAH). It will also refurbish its Avril Robarts Library on Tithebarn Street in the city centre under the same contract.

The main contract is scheduled to begin in May 2019. The Tithebarn NAH’s new extension will be completed for the start of the new academic year in September 2020 and overall refurbishment by March 2021. The library refurbishment will be carried out in three phases with completion in late 2020.

The contract follows similar campus regeneration work by Willmott Dixon at universities in Birmingham, Swansea, Bournemouth, Kent, Teeside and Kingston.

LJMU director of nursing & allied health Raphaela Kane said: “This project will provide an outstanding, state-of-the-art teaching and learning environment, with professional-standard clinical practice suites to prepare our nursing & allied health students for their future careers.”

Library services director Heather Thrift added: “The major enhancements to Avril Robarts Library are part of our wider programme of improvements to our library service. The works will deliver a great environment for our extensive book stock and dedicated study spaces for groups and individuals. We will also have more visible spaces for key student support teams, including careers and student advice and wellbeing.”

The project is part of LJMU’s estates masterplan, which is also delivering a new Student Life Building and Sport Building on Copperas Hill, a new pavilion at Aldham Robarts Library and a new School of Education building on Maryland Street.