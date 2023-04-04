Willmott Dixon wins £40m Hounslow health centre

The new Chiswick Health Centre is designed by Allies & Morrison

Chiswick Health Centre, designed by Allies & Morrison, will replace an existing facility to provide a broader range of GP services, including community and mental health services.

The new facility will include consulting and examination rooms, district nurse facilities and community rooms. It will have a public garden, a landscaped central courtyard and a fifth floor terrace and gardens.

The £40m scheme also includes 55 affordable homes for health workers.

The new health centre is set to open in autumn 2024 and was procured through Pagabo’s major works framework.

Dr Preethi Venkatesham of Chiswick Family Doctors said: “For several years we have felt that the existing building is badly in need of repair and modernisation. We are very much looking forward to providing more and varied services for the community in Chiswick with better facilities housed in comfortable modern premises fit for the future.”

