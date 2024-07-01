Willmott Dixon wins £60m Bridgend campus job

CGI of the new Bridgend campus [Images courtesy of Rio Architects]

Bridgend College is relocating from its current Cowbridge Road Campus to a former police station and multi-storey car park site at Cheapside, in the town centre Bridgend.

The 13,000 sqm development is designed by Rio Architects to be ‘net zero in operation’ when it is completed in the summer of 2026.

Willmott Dixon was procured for the £60m project through the SEWSCAP 3 framework.

Facilities across the two new buildings will include a 200-seat theatre, hair and beauty salons, recording and dance studios, design workshops, meeting spaces and more.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Neal Stephens said his company has a strong presence in south Wales following its work on the Police Learning Centre in Bridgend three years ago.

“Just like then, our focus will be on supporting the ‘local pound’ by using regional supply chain partners where possible and working with students at Bridgend College to support their own learning journeys,” he said.

