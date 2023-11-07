Willmott Dixon wins another leisure centre refurb contract

CGI of the completed project

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has appointed the contractor, via the Yorbuild3 framework, to deliver the Goole Hub redevelopment – a multipurpose health, fitness and leisure facility in the town centre.

The project, which has received £3m from the Goole Town Deal, involves demolishing much of the existing East Riding Leisure Goole facility, with just the swimming pool building and sports blocks retained, to make way for Goole Hub.

Designed by Watson Batty Architects, Goole Hub will include more than 1,600m2 (17,000 sq ft) of new floor space delivering a variety of community-based services such as a food court, library, customer service centre, laser tag area, ten-pin bowling alley, soft play, and learner pool with health suite.

Willmott Dixon will also refurbish the existing swimming pool, changing facilities and spectator area.

Earlier this year Willmott Dixon completed a similar project in Morpeth, Northumberland and has just secured the contract for another leisure centre redevelopment project in Portsmouth.

Willmott Dixon director Nick Heath said: “The all-new Goole Hub will provide a connection between culture, recreation and leisure in one easily accessible location and there is a real ambition to create a new destination within the town. We’re therefore really pleased to have been selected as the preferred bidder by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to deliver this exciting project.

“Ageing leisure facilities are fast becoming out of touch with modern requirements, so this will be an exciting new high-quality multipurpose destination for the people of Goole, which will support community cohesion and enhance lives. It will incorporate sustainable energy technologies – such as solar panels and air source heat pumps – to ensure it performs more efficiently and runs as healthily as its users.

“Parts of the existing facility will remain in use while the new building is constructed, and we’re looking forward to getting on site and beginning work as soon as possible.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Counci’sl portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This proposed scheme is very exciting for Goole and will provide a wonderful new facility for the town and for East Riding Leisure members.”

External work will include improving pedestrian access to the building as well as new landscaped areas to provide public spaces for the community to relax and enjoy outside. The development will also create additional parking spaces for visitors.

