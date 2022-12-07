Willmott Dixon wins Broadwater Farm renewal

The council’s planning committee has resolved to grant permission for 294 new council homes on the estate.

Tangmere and Northolt Blocks (including Stapleford North Wing), the Energy Centre, Medical Centre and Enterprise Centre buildings now have planning consent to be demolished and rebuilt. All other blocks will be refurbished through the wider Broadwater Farm Improvement Programme.

The work involves the relocation of a Grade II listed mural.

Haringey Council leader Peray Ahmet said: “I’m delighted that our plans to improve the lives of Broadwater Farm residents by delivering high quality, safe and genuinely affordable homes have been given the go-ahead. I’m immensely proud of the schemes we are undertaking to deliver a new generation of council homes and this redevelopment is a worthy addition and an exciting time for the estate.

“As well new council homes at council rent, this scheme will transform the estate by creating open spaces where people want to meet, chat and play alongside a new shop, community hub, medical centre, workspaces and street layouts.

“Much of that has been down to the community because this was a resident-led, placemaking proposal. We will continue working together to shape the future of the neighbourhood, ensuring residents are the ones that benefit most from the opportunities the redevelopment will bring.”

