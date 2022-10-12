Willmott Mace team wins £126m Plymouth A&E revamp

Artist's impression of the hospital extension (Image courtesy of Plymouth Hospitals University NHS Trust)

MWD Healthcare has been appointed to build a new emergency department at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

Work on the new 17,000 sqm urgent and emergency care centre at Derriford is planned to start in 2023, to replace the current accident & emergency department with better facilities.

This £126m contract, for University Hospitals Plymouth, is MWD Healthcare’s first win since getting onto the NHS ProCure23 framework earlier this year.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Neal Stephens said: “We’re delighted to be chosen for this major project, our first as part of the alliance with Mace for the Procure23 framework. This collaboration gives customers like University Hospitals Plymouth access to some of the best healthcare skills in the industry.”

Mace Construction managing director (public sector) Terry Spraggett added: “We are delighted the partnership we set out on two years ago has now been awarded its first contract. We are excited to show how by working together, we can bring a fresh approach to construction delivery supporting University Hospital Plymouth NHS Trust and wider NHS ambitions.”

University Hospitals Plymouth director Stuart Windsor said: “The new facility will give increased space to care effectively and efficiently for those people and enable us to treat patients from across Devon and Cornwall in a timely way. The facility is urgently needed to copy with the growing demand for urgent care services.

“Derriford Hospital is the largest specialist teaching hospital in the southwest peninsula and the region’s major trauma centre so we’re very pleased to make the announcement today about the appointment of our construction partner and take the next step on this important journey.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk