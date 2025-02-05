Wilten lands £18m Stowmarket office scheme

CGI of the Gateway 14 Skills & Innovation Centre

Gateway14 Ltd has appointed Wilten Construction to build the Skills & Innovation Centre at the Gateway 14 development next to to Junction 50 of the A14 in Suffolk.

The three-storey, 35,000 sq ft building, which will be owned by Mid-Suffolk District Council, will provide office space for start-up businesses and rooms for meetings and training courses.

Construction is expected to start imminently.

Gateway 14 Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid-Suffolk Council, project managed by Jaynic. The Skills & Innovation Centre is a partnership with West Suffolk College and the Universities of Suffolk and Essex to help address the skills gaps and boost the economy within the Freeport East area.

Sustainability features of the new building include a green hybrid roof, with both foliage and solar panels, a rainwater harvesting systems and a hybrid hydronic variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heating and air conditioning system based on an air source heat pump.

Jaynic senior commercial manager Joe Clarke said: ““We are pleased to have Wilten Construction on board as contractor for the Skills & Innovation Centre. We have been impressed with Wilten’s performance on Bauder’s new distribution centre at G14 and look forward to working with their team on this exciting project”

Wilten Construction director Naim Basha aid: “Having recently completed Pioneer Park at Leicester, Wilten will add great value to this scheme, and we look forward to undertaking this prestigious project.”

Sir Christopher Haworth, chair of Gateway 14 Ltd, said: “The construction contract award and imminent groundbreaking is likely to see the skills and innovation centre open for business within 12-18 months which is great news. It has the potential to be an iconic and market-leading new centre for innovation and skills in green sectors within the eastern region and particularly for the Mid Suffolk area.”

