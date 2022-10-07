Wiltshire acquisition for Aggregate Industries

The acquisition gives Aggregate Industries new sites in Devizes, Theale, Faringdon and Fairford.

Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials recycles 150,000 tons of construction & demolition waste each year into aggregates and concrete with its material recovery system, boosting Aggregate Industries’ circular economy aspirations.

In the year to 31st May 2021 the acquired group, which includes Wiltshire Concrete and Berkshire Concrete, made a £1.1m pre-tax profit on sales of £17.2m. The vendors were Kevin and Tracey McQuaid and their co-directors Phil and Jeff Brown.

Dragan Maksimovic, chief executive of Aggregate Industries UK, said: “Wiltshire Building Materials is a well-established business with a history spanning more than three decades, with a team of highly talented and passionate people. It has a strong customer base in what will be new areas of operation for Aggregate Industries. Its focus on recycled aggregates also provides us with specialist expertise as we promote a circular economy and strive to become the UK’s leading supplier of sustainable construction materials.”

Wiltshire Heavy Building Materials managing director Kevin McQuaid added: “Our whole team is incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a business and has a real passion for the service we provide our customers. We are excited to begin the next phase of our journey as part of Aggregate Industries and are confident that, with our new owners’ backing, we can continue to build on our excellent reputation based on trust and customer service.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk