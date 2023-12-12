Wiltshire Council gets its first 21st century prefab

New house arrives in New Road in Durrington

The first modular home for Wiltshire Council, manufactured by Dorset-based Rollalong, is a two-bedroom accessible bungalow on New Road in Durrington.

Wiltshire Council is putting in more than 150 such homes across the county. The properties arrive on the back of a truck already decorated and already fitted with kitchens and bathrooms.

“With their brick slips, render and roof tiles, it’s hard to tell our MMC homes from traditional builds,” said Councillor Phil Alford, cabinet member for housing at Wiltshire Council. “The quality of the building is really impressive – inspectors from the National House Building Council have monitored every step of the process. I’m looking forward to rolling out this technology to more sites across the county and to see our house-building continue to make progress in such an innovative way.”

Last year Magna Housing and Wiltshire Council appointed Rollalong via the South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA) offsite construction of new homes framework to build nearly 1,000 new homes over the next three years.

Rollalong managing director Steve Chivers said: “We are building the homes of the future designed for living today. We want to demystify modular housing and champion the benefits that this style of housing can provide in the face of a nationwide housing crisis.”

Rollalong has already manufactured 120 homes and completed the first five sites in Sherborne, Halstock and Dorchester in neighbouring Dorset for Magna Housing.

