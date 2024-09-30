Wimbledon expansion plans approved

CGI of the epxanded facilities

A planning application from the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to transform the former Wimbledon Park golf course has been approved by London deputy mayor for planning, Jules Pipe.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, secretary of state for planning & housing, has indicated that she will not call in the application,

The plans will see an additional 38 grass courts, as well as a new show court. This will allow the AELTC to bring the Wimbledon qualifying event on-site for the first time.

The expansion project is expected to employ an average of between 50 to 400 construction workers per day between 2025 and 2033.

Deputy mayor Jules Pipe said: “These plans for the site of a former private golf course will bring significant benefits to the local area, the wider capital and the UK economy, providing increased access to open green space and sport, new parkland and a host of new jobs. Hosting qualifying events on the same site as the Championships will put Wimbledon on a global footing with other grand slam tournaments and ensure it remains one of the world’s top sporting events. The scheme brings a huge range of economic, social and cultural benefits which will contribute to building a fairer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk