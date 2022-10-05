Wind farm design work for Cowi

Statkraft and Cowi are pitching for the proposed NISA wind farm

Cowi’s UK offices will support Statkraft in preparing an auction application for the first offshore competition under the renewable electricity support scheme (ORESS-1) in the Republic of Ireland.

Cowi will be responsible for a broad scope of work for the proposed NISA wind farm, including foundation concept design, electrical design, construction, operations & maintenance port assessment and cost model development.

Cowi and Statkraft are working to submit a bid by the end of 2022, ahead of an auction that is due to take place in the first half of 2023.

Cowi UK senior market director Damian McGirr said: “We work on landmark wind developments across the globe, and we’re delighted to be able to partner our international expertise with our local experience to ensure the best outcomes for our clients. Against the backdrop of a global energy crisis and inflationary pressures, projects like this become even more crucial in creating a cleaner, greener, and more secure future for those living in Ireland.”

