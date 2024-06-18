Window firm homes in on Welsh market

Inside NorDan's new Cardiff showroom

NorDan UK sells its windows to a range of customers, from private new-build developments and retrofit schemes to self-build and DIY projects.

The company is hoping to work with social housing providers to tap into the £270m investment promised by the Welsh government to upgrade affordable housing in the country.

The government investment is an element of the Wales Housing Quality Standards (WHQS) scheme which aims to improve the living conditions of residents. It is also part of the Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP) in Wales, which focuses on retrofitting homes with energy-efficient technologies that reduce carbon emissions and improve energy performance.

NorDan UK believes that, by refurbishing their housing stock, social landlords in Wales could lead the way in helping the country meet its targets to reduce carbon emissions and UK-wide plans for all social landlords to ensure Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of ‘C’ by 2030.

NorDan UK’s regional director for Wales and West of England, Lou Johnson, is heading up the Cardiff office. She said: "With the Welsh government's clear commitment to improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions in social housing, associations will need support in identifying the best and most cost-effective solutions for their residents.

"Our new office in Cardiff will enable us to better support housing associations across Wales and contribute to the creation of more sustainable and comfortable homes for residents."

NorDan UK says that demand for its products from affordable housing owners and developers in England and Scotland has soared in recent years as providers strive to meet the UK’s net Zero targets. Ten of the 12 biggest social landlords in London are now NorDan UK customers, the company claims.

“We understand the vital role that high-quality windows play in the overall mix of improvements to all housing, both social and private. By establishing a presence in Wales we aim to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of landlords, developers and homeowners," said Johnson.

Headquartered in Norway, NorDan UK now has 12 factories across the UK and more than 2,200 employees in offices in Exeter, Gloucester, Birmingham, Manchester, Livingston, Aberdeen, Inverness and now Cardiff.

