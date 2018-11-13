Window supplier doubles aluminium capacity

CMS Window Systems aluminium factory with Scotland’s first Emmegi Quadra L2 machinery. L-R are CEO David Ritchie, quality manager Jack Cuthbertson, contracts manager John Murphy, project manager Lee Dair and factory manager Alistair Patrick.

Scotland’s first Emmegi Quadra L2, an 18-axis CNC machining centre for milling, drilling and cutting aluminium profiles, is at the heart of the capacity-boosting investment as it automates tasks that previously required manual handling.

CMS Window Systems chief executive David Ritchie said: “Our latest investment in our aluminium division will help us strengthen our position at the forefront of the market, and provide solutions for a greater range of commercial, public sector and residential projects. For example, one of our first customers to benefit is the developer of a luxury residential scheme in Edinburgh, for which we have been appointed to manufacture a number of 3m x 3m aluminium sliding doors. The Quadra L2 accommodates these with ease thanks to its ability to handle greater profile sizes.

“We have excellent capacity right across our business thanks to our long term production planning, with our aluminium division expansion coming on the back of the opening of our new doors factory in Kirkcaldy, which is already producing 150 doorsets every week. The market for high quality windows, doors and curtain walling remains strong and we look forward to growing further as a result of our latest investment.”

Operating from its 15-acre main manufacturing and recycling facility and HQ at Castlecary near Cumbernauld, together with its new door manufacturing and recycling plant in Kirkcaldy, Fife, CMS Window Systems makes and installs PVC and aluminium window, door and curtain walling. The company has been backed by private equity investor LDC since May 2016.