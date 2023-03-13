Winners listed for Southwest Wales's £430m civils framework

The framework contract has a total value of £430m and runs for three years until March 2026.

The 67 selected contractors will be working for local authorities across southwest Wales.

The framework consists of 17 value-banded and geographical/regional lots for civil engineering works as well as lots for specialist civils works, such as demolition, road surfacing, ground investigations, marine works and traffic management.

The highest value lot, worth £217m, is Lot 4, which is for the provision of £2m+ civil engineering works across the whole region. Seven contractors were selected for this lot: Andrew Scott, Bam Nuttall, Forkers, Jones Brothers Henllan, Jones Bros Ruthin Civil Engineering, Knights Brown Construction and Walters.

The full list of suppliers is:

Alan James

Andrew Gray & Son Plant Hire & Construction

CJ Construction Wales

Curtis Owen

David Rees Fencing

DW Jones

Hugh Evans Fencing

Ith Construction

Jemstone Construction

John Treharne Engineering

JR Fabrications

Martin Taffetsauffer Building & Civil Engineering Contractors

Mike Morris

MJ Construction

N Thomas Plant Hire

Pembrokeshire Framework Fabricators

Peter Lewis Construction

Ricky Owen

Roscoe Tree Services

WB Griffiths

Construction Repairs

Dee Plant

Bond Demolition

Ian Davies Plant

Lgmurphy Swansea

Merthyr Salvage

Tom Prichard Contracting

T Richard Jones Betws

Walters

Wye Valley Demolition

Cardiff Demolition

Glamorgan White Lining

Nolan Roadmarking

Edwards Diving Services

Kaymac Marine & Civil Engineering

A&C Aggregates

A Williams Contract Services

Centregreat

Evan Pritchard Contractors

GD Harries

Sterling UK Construction

Williams Civil Engineering

Dkan Groundworks

Tregaron Trading Services

Horan Construction

Horizon Civil Engineering

Oaktree Construction Wales

Afan Construction

Andrew Scott

Bam Nuttall

Forkers

Jones Brothers Henllan

Jones Bros Ruthin Civil Engineering

Knights Brown Construction

Enerveo

Hanson Quarry Products Europe

Tarmac Trading

Earth Science Partnership

Concept Engineering Consultants

Quantum Geotechnic

Socotec

Tetra Tech

Amberon

Forest Traffic Services

Green Light Traffic Management

Quantum Traffic Management

Sunbelt Rentals

The local authority clients are:

Carmarthenshire County Council

Cyngor Sir Ceredigion County Council

Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council

Pembrokeshire County Council

City & County of Swansea

