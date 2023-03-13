Winners listed for Southwest Wales's £430m civils framework

The framework contract has a total value of £430m and runs for three years until March 2026.
The 67 selected contractors will be working for local authorities across southwest Wales.
The framework consists of 17 value-banded and geographical/regional lots for civil engineering works as well as lots for specialist civils works, such as demolition, road surfacing, ground investigations, marine works and traffic management.
The highest value lot, worth £217m, is Lot 4, which is for the provision of £2m+ civil engineering works across the whole region. Seven contractors were selected for this lot: Andrew Scott, Bam Nuttall, Forkers, Jones Brothers Henllan, Jones Bros Ruthin Civil Engineering, Knights Brown Construction and Walters.
The full list of suppliers is:
- Alan James
- Andrew Gray & Son Plant Hire & Construction
- CJ Construction Wales
- Curtis Owen
- David Rees Fencing
- DW Jones
- Hugh Evans Fencing
- Ith Construction
- Jemstone Construction
- John Treharne Engineering
- JR Fabrications
- Martin Taffetsauffer Building & Civil Engineering Contractors
- Mike Morris
- MJ Construction
- N Thomas Plant Hire
- Pembrokeshire Framework Fabricators
- Peter Lewis Construction
- Ricky Owen
- Roscoe Tree Services
- WB Griffiths
- Construction Repairs
- Dee Plant
- Bond Demolition
- Ian Davies Plant
- Lgmurphy Swansea
- Merthyr Salvage
- Tom Prichard Contracting
- T Richard Jones Betws
- Walters
- Wye Valley Demolition
- Cardiff Demolition
- Glamorgan White Lining
- Nolan Roadmarking
- Edwards Diving Services
- Kaymac Marine & Civil Engineering
- A&C Aggregates
- A Williams Contract Services
- Centregreat
- Evan Pritchard Contractors
- GD Harries
- Sterling UK Construction
- Williams Civil Engineering
- Dkan Groundworks
- Tregaron Trading Services
- Horan Construction
- Horizon Civil Engineering
- Oaktree Construction Wales
- Afan Construction
- Andrew Scott
- Bam Nuttall
- Forkers
- Jones Brothers Henllan
- Jones Bros Ruthin Civil Engineering
- Knights Brown Construction
- Enerveo
- Hanson Quarry Products Europe
- Tarmac Trading
- Earth Science Partnership
- Concept Engineering Consultants
- Quantum Geotechnic
- Socotec
- Tetra Tech
- Amberon
- Forest Traffic Services
- Green Light Traffic Management
- Quantum Traffic Management
- Sunbelt Rentals
The local authority clients are:
- Carmarthenshire County Council
- Cyngor Sir Ceredigion County Council
- Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council
- Pembrokeshire County Council
- City & County of Swansea
