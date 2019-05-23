Winners named for £500m North Wales framework

This is the second iteration of a framework that gives six North Wales councils ready selected contractors for new school buildings and other public sector projects.
The first phase of the framework saw more than £270m-worth of projects built, with 80% of supply chain spending coming from within a 30 mile radius of the projects.
This time, 10 of the 18 companies chosen are based in North Wales.
The selected companies are:
- Gareth Morris Construction
- Owens Building & Roofing
- Williams Homes Bala
- Garnett-Hughes Developments
- MPH Construction
- TG Williams Builders
- NWPS Construction
- TIR Construction
- Wynne Construction
- Read Construction Holdings
- WRW Construction
- Seddon Construction
- Kier Construction
- Willmott Dixon Construction
- Galliford Try Building
- Wates Construction
- RL Davies & Son
- K&C Construction
Gary Williams, Denbighshire County Council’s head of Legal, HR, & democratic services, said: “This framework will have a positive impact in North Wales by creating new facilities for public use, including new schools, which will create jobs in the construction sector, improve educational attainment, provide opportunity for community involvement and engagement and help promote vibrant culture and the Welsh language.
“The framework places importance on delivering the greatest benefit from the investment made ensuring there is a positive impact on local communities.
“This framework ensures that local businesses, where possible, benefit from the investment being made in North Wales.”