Winners  named for professional services framework – full list

Having operated for the past five years, the Procure Partnerships professional services framework has supported more than 600 public sector projects across England. The next iteration is set to build on that, with an estimated value of £80m in fees.

The awarded consultants will provide services across four key disciplines within nine9 sub-regional lots—project management, quantity surveying, architectural design and building surveying.

Of the 95 consultants selected, 76 are small or medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Returning SME firms include Pulse Consult, Edge and Hive Projects, while Bentley Project Management, Exi and Norr Consultants join the framework as new additions.

Well-established firms such as Drees & Sommer, Turner & Townsend, Gleeds, Gardiner & Theobald, and Rider Levett Bucknall have secured positions across the framework’s nine sub-regional lots, alongside 35 new entrants including AtkinsRéalis, Pick Everard, and CPMG.

The framework is designed to offer flexibility in procurement, allowing projects to be delivered via two stage, single stage or direct award routes, providing public sector clients with options for how they manage and award contracts.

Faye Dolan, framework director at Procure Partnerships Framework, said: “With a balanced mix of returning firms and new entrants, this framework is well-positioned to continue providing the public sector with high-quality, flexible procurement solutions.

“What has particularly stood out is the volume of submissions from SMEs. Over 80% of the successful consultants are small and medium-sized businesses, which not only enhances the expertise on offer but also supports our goal of driving national governance with a strong regional delivery focus.

“The framework’s flexibility in forming multi-disciplinary teams will improve project outcomes, create jobs and foster regional innovation while delivering real value to our public sector clients. We look forward to collaborating with both new and returning partners to deliver successful, impactful projects that drive economic growth at both a local and national scale.”

Project Management Lots

Project Management – North East – Lot 1

Avison Young

Baily Garner

Carveti Consulting

Currie & Brown UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Drees & Sommer UK

Evolve 2 Resource

Gardiner & Theobald

Gennorth

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Identity Consult

McBains

Pennington Choices

Pulse Associates

RPP trading as Rex Procter & Partners

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Project Management – Yorkshire – Lot 2

Arcadis Consulting

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young

Bentley Project Management

Carveti Consulting

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gardiner & Theobald

Gennorth

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Hive Projects

Identity Consult

McBains

PHP Projects

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Selcon

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Walker Sime

WT Partnership

Project Management – North West – Lot 33

Arcadis Consulting

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young

Bentley Project Management

Carveti Consulting

Currie & Brown UK

Day Project Management

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Hive Projects

Identity Consult

McBains

PHP Projects

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Walker Sime

Ward Williams Associates

Project Management – West Midlands – Lot 3

Arcadis Consulting

Bentley Project Management

Cadence Construction Consultancy

Carveti Consulting

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Exi Group

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

J4 Projects

McBains

MGAC

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Selcon

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Ward Williams Associates

WT Partnership

Project Management – East Midlands – Lot 4

Arcadis Consulting

Bentley Project Management

Beyond Consult

Cadence Construction Consultancy

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Exi Group

Gardiner & Theobald

Gennorth

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Selcon

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Walker Sime

Ward Williams Associates

WT Partnership

Project Management – East of England – Lot 5

Arcadis Consulting

Bentley Project Management

Bidwells

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Exi Group

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

McBains

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Turner & Townsend Project Management

WT Partnership

Project Management – London – Lot 6

Airey Miller

Arcadis Consulting

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young

Bidwells

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

CPC Project Services

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

J4 Projects

McBains

MGAC

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

The Fulker Consultancy

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Ward Williams Associates

WT Partnership

Project Management – South East – Lot 7

Airey Miller

Arcadis Consulting

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young

Bentley Project Management

Bidwells

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

J4 Projects

McBains

MGAC

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

The Fulker Consultancy

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Ward Williams Associates

WT Partnership

Project Management – South West – Lot 8

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Exi Group

Expedite Project Services

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

J4 Projects

McBains

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

The Fulker Consultancy

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Ward Williams Associates

Quantity Surveying Lots

Quantity Surveying – North East – Lot 9

Appleyard & Trew

Baily Garner

CPC Project Services

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Evolve 2 Resource

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Identity Consult

Macegreen Consulting

Mason Clark Associates

McBains

Pulse Associates

RPP trading as Rex Procter & Partners

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Quantity Surveying – Yorkshire – Lot 10

Arcadis Consulting

AtkinsRéalis UK

Bentley Project Management

Brooke Cost Consultants

Currie & Brown UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Evolve 2 Resource

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Hive Projects

Identity Consult

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Walker Sime

WT Partnership

Quantity Surveying – North West – Lot 34

Arcadis Consulting

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young

Bentley Project Management

Brooke Cost Consultants

Currie & Brown UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Hive Projects

Identity Consult

Keelagher Okey Associates (Trading as KEELAGHER OKEY KLEIN)

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Walker Sime

Quantity Surveying – West Midlands – Lot 11

Arcadis Consulting

Bentley Project Management

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Exi Group

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Identity Consult

Keelagher Okey Associates (Trading as KEELAGHER OKEY KLEIN)

MGAC

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Quantity Surveying – East Midlands – Lot 12

Arcadis Consulting

Bentley Project Management

Beyond Consult

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Exi Group

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Keelagher Okey Associates (Trading as KEELAGHER OKEY KLEIN)

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Walker Sime

Quantity Surveying – East of England – Lot 13

Arcadis Consulting

Bentley Project Management

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Exi Group

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Quantity Surveying – London – Lot 14

Airey Miller

Arcadis Consulting

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

MGAC

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

The Fulker Consultancy

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Quantity Surveying – South East – Lot 15

Airey Miller

Arcadis Consulting

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young

Bentley Project Management

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Kendall Kingscott

McBains

MGAC

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

The Fulker Consultancy

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

WT Partnership

Ward Williams Associates

Quantity Surveying – South West – Lot 16

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Exi Group

Expedite Project Services

Gardiner & Theobald

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Kendall Kingscott

McBains

MGAC

Pick Everard

Pulse Associates

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

The Fulker Consultancy

TSA Riley

Turner & Townsend Project Management

Ward Williams Associates

Architectural Design Lots

Architectural Design – North East – Lot 17

ADP Architecture

AHR Architects

Architype

Arcus Consulting

Baily Garner

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

Gotch Saunders & Surridge t/a GSS Architecture

GT3 Architects

Hawkins Brown Design

McBains

NAPPER ARCHITECTS

NORR Consultants

P+HS Architects

Pinnegar Hayward

Race Cottam Associates

Ryder Architecture

The Manser Practice

Architectural Design – Yorkshire – Lot 18

10 Architect

ADP Architecture

Athernden Fuller Leng

AHR Architects

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

AtkinsRéalis UK

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

Day Architectural

Gotch Saunders & Surridge t/a GSS Architecture

GT3 Architects

Hawkins Brown Design

Jefferson Sheard

P+HS Architects

Pick Everard

Race Cottam Associates

Ridge & Partners

Ryder Architecture

Wilson Mason

Architectural Design – North West – Lot 35

10 Architect

ADP Architecture

Athernden Fuller Leng

AHR Architects

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

AtkinsRéalis UK

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

Cassidy & Ashton Group

Day Architectural

Ellis Williams Architects

Five Plus Architects

GT3 Architects

Hawkins Brown Design

Jefferson Sheard

K2 Architects

P+HS Architects

Pick Everard

Race Cottam Associates

Ridge & Partners

Ryder Architecture

Sheppard Robson Architects

Wilson Mason

Architectural Design – West Midlands – Lot 19

ADP Architecture

AHR Architects

Architype

Associated Architects UK

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

CPMG Architects

Exi Group

Gotch Saunders & Surridge t/a GSS Architecture

GT3 Architects

Hawkins Brown Design

Kendall Kingscott

Norr Consultants

ONE Creative Environments

P+HS Architects

Pick Everard

Pinnegar Hayward

Race Cottam Associates

Ridge & Partners

Ryder Architecture

Sheppard Robson Architects

YMD Boon

Architectural Design – East Midlands – Lot 20

ADP Architecture

AHR Architects

Architype

Associated Architects UK

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

CPMG Architects

Exi Group

Gotch, Saunders & Surridge t/a GSSArchitecture

GT3 Architects

Halsall Lloyd

Hawkins Brown Design

Kendall Kingscott

NORR Consultants

ONE Creative Environments

P+HS Architects

Pick Everard

Pinnegar Hayward

POLKEYCOLLINS Associates

Race Cottam Associates

Ryder Architecture

YMD Boon

Architectural Design – East of England – Lot 21

ADP Architecture

AHR Architects

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

Architype

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

CPMG Architects

Exi Group

Gotch, Saunders & Surridge t/a GSSArchitecture

GT3 Architects

Hawkins Brown Design

Levitt Bernstein Associates

Norr Consultants

One Creative Environments

P+HS Architects

Pick Everard

Pinnegar Hayward

POLKEYCOLLINS Associates

Ridge & Partners

Ryder Architecture

Wilson Mason

Architectural Design – London – Lot 22

ADP Architecture

AHR Architects

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

AtkinsRéalis UK

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

CPMG Architects

GT3 Architects

Hawkins Brown Design

Jefferson Sheard

One Creative Environments

P+HS Architects

Pick Everard

Race Cottam Associates

Ridge & Partners

Ryder Architecture

Sheppard Robson Architects

The Fulker Consultancy

Architectural Design – South East – Lot 23

ADP Architecture

AHR Architects

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

Architype

AtkinsRéalis UK

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

CPMG Architects

Gotch Saunders & Surridge t/a GSS Architecture

GT3 Architects

Hawkins Brown Design

Norr Consultants

One Creative Environments

P+HS Architects

Pick Everard

Pinnegar Hayward

Ridge & Partners

Ryder Architecture

Sheppard Robson Architects

Stride Treglown

The Fulker Consultancy

Wilson Mason

Architectural Design – South West – Lot 24

ADP Architecture

AHR Architects

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

Architype

Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Bond Bryan Architects

Building Design Partnership (BDP)

Exi Group

Expedite Project Services

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Gotch Saunders & Surridge t/a GSS Architecture

Hawkins Brown Design

Kendall Kingscott

KTA Architects

Levitt Bernstein Associates

Norr Consultants

One Creative Environments

P+HS Architects

Pinnegar Hayward

Ridge & Partners

Ryder Architecture

Stride Treglown

Building Surveying Lots

Building Surveying – North East – Lot 25

Align Property Partners

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

Arcus Consulting

Avison Young (UK)

Baily Garner

CPC Project Services

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Macegreen Consulting

McBains

Pennington Choices

Rapleys

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

RPP Management

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Building Surveying – Yorkshire – Lot 26

AHR Building Consultancy

Alan Wood Partnership

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young (UK)

Black Cat Building Consultancy

CPC Project Services

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Macegreen Consulting

Pennington Choices

Pick Everard

Rapleys

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

RPP Management

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Building Surveying – North West – Lot 36

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young (UK)

Baily Garner

Cassidy & Ashton Group

CPC Project Services

Cunliffes

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Halsall Lloyd

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

RPP Management

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Building Surveying - West Midlands – Lot 27

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

Avison Young (UK)

Baily Garner

Coreus Projects

CPC Project Services

Cunliffes

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

RPP Management

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Ward Williams Associates

YMD Boon

Building Surveying – East Midlands – Lot 28

Alan Wood Partnership

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

Avison Young (UK)

Baily Garner

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

CPC Project Services

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

RPP Management

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Ward Williams Associates

YMD Boon

Building Surveying – East of England – Lot 29

Academy Consulting Solutions

AHR Building Consultancy

Airey Miller

Arcus Consulting

Artelia Projects UK

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Macegreen Consulting

Pennington Choices

Rapleys

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Building Surveying – London – Lot 30

Academy Consulting Solutions

Airey Miller

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young (UK)

Baily Garner

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Coreus Projects

CPC Project Services

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

The Fulker Consultancy

Ward Williams Associates

Building Surveying – South East – Lot 31

Academy Consulting Solutions

AHR Building Consultancy

Airey Miller

Arcadis Consulting (UK)

AtkinsRéalis UK

Avison Young (UK)

Baily Garner

Coreus Projects

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Kendall Kingscott

Macegreen Consulting

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

The Fulker Consultancy

Building Surveying – South West – Lot 32

AHR Building Consultancy

Arcus Consulting

Avison Young (UK)

Coreus Projects

CPC Project Services

Currie & Brown UK

Drees & Sommer UK

EDGEPS (EDGE)

Gleeds Cost Management Services

Kendall Kingscott

Macegreen Consulting

McBains

Pennington Choices

Rapleys

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Stride Treglown

Ward Williams Associates

