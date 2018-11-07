Winners named in £8.7bn Highways England regional framework

The 13 contractors – which Highways England is calling ‘delivery integration partners’ – will develop, design and construct highway projects across England from 2019 through to 2024.

The new ‘Routes to Market Regional Delivery Partnership’ contracts incentivise companies to improve safety and reduce traffic delays.

Until now, Highways England has procured work on a scheme by scheme basis. This new approach provides a secure pipeline of work for contractors, which is what they have been asking for, to help them plan their businesses better, and instil confidence to invest in jobs and training.

Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “Routes to Market represents a fundamental change in the way we deliver road projects. It will be performance rather than price based, focusing on building the right projects with the best outcomes for road users and the communities we serve. It demands a major step up in our supply chain to embrace innovation and team work and in their ability to deliver value.”

The work is arranged into 18 packages of schemes, awarded to contractors (delivery integration partners) in bands of up to £100m (lots 1 to 3) and over £100m (lots 4 to 8).

The chosen contractors for each lot are:

Lot 1 – Southwest & Midlands (worth £200m over the full term): Geoffrey Osborne; and Griffiths / Farrans Joint Venture

Lot 2 – Southeast & East (£350m): John Graham Construction; and Volker Fitzpatrick

Lot 3 – Northwest, Northeast, Yorkshire & Humber (£200m): Amey Sir Robert McAlpine Joint Venture; and North Midland Construction

Lot 4 – South West (£800m): Galliford Try Infrastructure; and Taylor Woodrow (Vinci)

Lot 5 – Midlands (£1250m): BAM Nuttall; and Skanska Construction UK

Lot 6 – Southeast (£1,100m): BAM Nuttall; and Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering

Lot 7 – East (£2,800m): Costain; Galliford Try Infrastructure; and Skanska Construction UK

Lot 8 – Northwest, Northeast, Yorkshire & Humber (£2,000m): Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering; Costain; and Kier Highways.

Balfour Beatty says that the initial packages of work it has secured through its two lots are worth a total of £425m.

North Midland Construction's first scheme is an upgrade to the M621 in Leeds. Its design consultant is BWB Consulting.

Costain says it expects to bag £1.5bn of work over the period of the framework. Under Tranche 1 of the framework, Costain is working with Jacobs as a strategic partner to design and deliver the following schemes:

A1 Scotswood to Brunton

A1 Birtley to Coalhouse

A1 in Northumberland

A12 Chelmsford A120 Widening

Tranche 2 schemes will be announced during the course of the framework and following the finalisation of the second road investment strategy (RIS2).