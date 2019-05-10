Suppliers picked for government's £1.2bn modular buildings framework

Modular building fabrication work at Integra Buildings' factory near Hull

The four-year framework alliance contract covers the design, supply, delivery and construction or installation as well as maintenance of both temporary and permanent modular buildings, purchased or hired. It is split into seven lots spanning different types of application and value.

Suppliers have been selected across seven lots. Lots 1 to 4 focus on the education and healthcare sectors while lots 5 to 7 are for all other sectors, including housing, defence, commercial and retail.

The framework went live in April 2019 and runs until the end of March 2023.

The selected suppliers in each lot are listed below.

Lot 1: Purchase of Education Related Modular Buildings (estimated value £522m)

ASHBY & CROFT

CALEDONIAN MODULAR

DARWIN GROUP

ECO MODULAR BUILDINGS

ELITE SYSTEMS (GB)

ELLIOTT GROUP

EXTRASPACE SOLUTIONS (UK)

IDEAL BUILDING SYSTEMS

MCAVOY GROUP

M-AR Off-site

PREMIER MODULAR

WERNICK BUILDINGS

Lot 2: Purchase of Healthcare Related Modular Buildings (estimated value £72m)

ACTACCOM

DARWIN GROUP

ELITE SYSTEMS (GB)

ELLIOTT GROUP

EXTRASPACE SOLUTIONS (UK)

MCAVOY GROUP

MODULECO

PORTAKABIN

PREMIER MODULAR

WESTERN BUILDING SYSTEMS

Lot 3: Hire of Education Related Modular Buildings (estimated value £44m)

ASHBY & CROFT

DARWIN GROUP

ELITE SYSTEMS (GB)

ELLIOTT GROUP

EXTRASPACE SOLUTIONS (UK)

MCAVOY GROUP

M-AR Off-site

NET ZERO BUILDINGS

PORTAKABIN

PREMIER MODULAR

REDS10 (UK)

Lot 4: Hire of Healthcare Related Modular Buildings (estimated value £24m)

ACTACCOM

ELLIOTT GROUP

EXTRASPACE SOLUTIONS (UK)

MODULECO HEALTHCARE

PORTAKABIN

PREMIER MODULAR

REDS10 (UK)

COTAPLAN (Modular Buildings)

Lot 5: Hire or purchase of non-education and non-healthcare-related modular buildings of capital cost up to £750k or hire cost of up to £150k (estimated value £182m)

ACTACCOM

ASHBY & CROFT

ELITE SYSTEMS (GB)

INTEGRA BUILDINGS

PICKERINGS HIRE

REDS10 (UK)

ROLLALONG

WESTERN BUILDING SYSTEMS

Lot 6: Hire or purchase of non-education and non-healthcare-related modular buildings of capital cost from £750k to £3.5m or hire cost from £150k to £700k (estimated value £106m)

ACTACCOM

CALEDONIAN MODULAR

DARWIN GROUP

ELLIOTT GROUP

EXTRASPACE SOLUTIONS (UK)

INTEGRA BUILDINGS

M-AR Off-site

PORTAKABIN

PREMIER MODULAR

Lot 7: Hire or purchase of non-education and non-healthcare-related modular buildings of capital cost greater than £3.5m or hire cost greater than £700k (estimated value £250m)

CALEDONIAN MODULAR

DARWIN GROUP

ELLIOTT GROUP

EXTRASPACE SOLUTIONS (UK)

MCAVOY GROUP

M-AR Off-site

PORTAKABIN

PREMIER MODULAR

One of the winners, Integra Buildings, said that projects delivered through the framework would help secure its long-term future, bringing at least 10 new jobs over the next year and an investment of up to £1m in production facilities at its site in Paull, east of Hull.

Managing director Gary Parker said: “The government is making a very serious commitment to modular building and being named on the framework is massive for us. At a time when all businesses are having to deal with uncertainty, this will give us the confidence to create new jobs and invest in our people and facilities because of the potential value of the work.

“We’ve already taken on three more people in the past three weeks and we’re currently recruiting for new technical staff to help us remain at the forefront of innovation. We’re confident that more new jobs will follow, supported by projects through this framework.

“We’re also planning a major investment of up to £1m in our in-house manufacturing capability, including upgrading our pure steel manufacturing facility, which will make the business more self-sufficient. That’s on top of the £3m we have invested on this site over the past 18 months.