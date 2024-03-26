Winvic breaks ground for Bootle warehouses

CGI of the Atlantic Park industrial estate

Winvic and Royal London Mutual Insurance celebrated the start of the 41-week programme at a groundbreaking event last week.

The 52-acre Atlantic Park is the former site of the Rolls Royce Engineering Works and other industrial and commercial buildings. Winvic will first be excavating existing concrete slabs and preparing the ground for construction.

The four industrial warehouse units to go up are 40,000 sq ft, 50,000 sq ft, 110,000 sq ft and 125,000 sq ft, and each will have two-storey office space.

Winvic is aiming for net zero carbon in construction, with 30% ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) in the concrete, 98% recycled scrap metal in the reinforcement steel and water recycling to reduce mains water use by 40%.

Bird, bat and insect nest boxes will help the scheme score a 10% biodiversity net gain,

Danny Nelson, head of industrial, distribution and logistics at Winvic, said: “We’re delighted to have impressed the Royal London team during the tender process and are ready to deliver four industrial facilities as net zero in construction for our new client.”

He added: “The site isn’t without its challenges due its former use, but we have successfully remediated the ground on numerous projects and are confident to deliver the scheme by the end of 2024.”

Representatives from Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, Gardiner & Theobald and Winvic Construction pose for ground breaking

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk