Winvic breaks ground in Darlington

Representatives from Winvic Construction, Greenbox, Partners Group and Citivale break ground at Greenbox Darlington

Winvic is building three speculative industrial units for Greenbox, a joint venture between Swiss private equity firm Partners Group and Citivale, a specialist logistics developer and operator.

The three parties have marked the start of the 36-week construction period with a ground breaking ceremony on the 24-acre site.

Greenbox Darlington will comprise three big sheds totalling 402,000 sq ft and including all associated earthworks, drainage and service installations and landscaping.

Unit 1 will be a 203,000 sq ft warehouse with 10,000 sq ft office space; Unit 2 will be a 100,000 sq ft warehouse with 5,000 sq ft office space; and Unit 3 will be an 80,000 sq ft warehouse with 4,000 sq ft office space.

The project is designed to be net zero carbon in construction.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s head of industrial, distribution and logistics, said: “It seems that as we hand over one project with sustainability at its heart, we’re contracted for the next and we’re delighted to be working in partnership with Greenbox for the first time. Thank you to Partners Group and Citivale for putting their trust in our forward-thinking ESG expertise, making Greenbox Darlington Winvic’s 27th net zero carbon project. Our team is looking forward to a fast start and will deliver the three industrial units before the end of 2024.”

Citivale development director Alex Reynolds said: “We are delighted to be working with Winvic on our Greenbox Darlington development. Their ESG commitments and expertise are perfectly aligned with our goal for the Greenbox platform, to create a lasting, positive impact on a local, national and global level and to lead wherever possible in this regard.

“Having acquired this planning-ready site at the end of 2023, in a thriving industrial and manufacturing area of the northeast, it’s great to have been able to move so quickly to this first milestone in the development and we look forward to working closely with the team to make Greenbox Darlington available for occupation at the very start of next year.”

