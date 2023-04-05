Winvic confirmed for St Modwen Park Derby expansion

Winvic has already completed phase one of the park and is now starting phase two

Winvic Construction built the £45m first phase of St Modwen Park Derby – four sheds totalling 300,000 sq ft of industrial space.

It has now been appointed to build five more buildings totalling 350,000 sq ft in the £59m second phase, due for completion next year.

Winvic said that it will construct all five facilities at once with sectional completions and early access. The plateaus were all created during the first phase but some cut and fill balance is now being carried out, along with the formation of bellmouth entrances and footpaths. Controlled modulus column (CMC) piling starts at the end of April and the nine-week driven piling programme – comprising 2,500 piles – starts in mid-June. Winvic expects to erect all five steel frames within 18 weeks, starting at the beginning of June.

All units are being built to St. Modwen Logistics’ ‘Swan Standard’ of sustainable construction, with an EPC A+ energy performance rating and a target of BREEAM excellent.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s head of industrial, distribution and logistics, said: “We have built an outstanding relationship with the St Modwen Logistics team in delivering the civils and infrastructure package and the four industrial units at Derby – as well assets across other sites – and we’re delighted to have secured the contract for Phase 2. Sustainability is a fundamental part of both Winvic’s and St Modwen Logistics’ DNA and our one-team approach ensures we’re able to help occupiers achieve their own sustainability goals. The team is looking forward to progressing the scheme at pace and we are scheduled to complete all five facilities early in 2024.”

Winvic is also currently also building two warehouses – 342,000 sq ft and 110,000 sq ft – at St Modwen Park Chippenham, set to finish this summer.

Photographed on site in Derby for the phase two announcement were (above, left to right): St Modwen Logistics development director Rob Richardson; Winvic construction director Ben Shearman; Derby City Council chief executive Paul Simpson; St Modwen Logistics senior construction manager Ian Martin; St Modwen Logistics development and leasing manager Ben Silcock; and Winvic project manager Adam Broadhurst.

