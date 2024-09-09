Winvic expands Croydon business park

More units are going up at Prologis Park Beddington

Winvic Construction has completed groundworks for four new units at Prologis Park Beddington.

Winvic has paved the way for four new warehouses ranging from 15,000 to 46,000 sq ft and begun construction.

The expansion at Prologis Park Beddington is already taking shape, with steelwork starting to go up. The scheme is scheduled be complete in the first quarter of 2025.

Winvic Construction industrial managing director Danny Nelson described the new units at Prologis Park Beddington as “unique due to the innovative design approach for the mezzanines”. Mezzanine floors will be available in two of the units, giving additional space for office areas to be expanded or configured to provide extra storage space, benchwork, assembly or racking.

Prologis UK director Simon Perks said: “The expansion at Prologis Park Beddington sets a new standard for design and flexibility of logistics space in Croydon. With four differing sized units, the park’s location is ideal for last mile logistics operators serving the capital, with ready access to the local job market in south London.

“We’ve ensured that sustainability has been a major consideration throughout the design and construction of this development and have been encouraged by the positive reception from customers enquiring about the scheme.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk