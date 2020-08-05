Winvic gets going on Daventry's new freight terminal

Computer generated image of the new intermodal rail freight terminal DIRFT III

The terminal is part of Prologis’ extension to its Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal logistics park, called DIRFT III.

Winvic’s work comprises significant earthworks, a 79,000m2 concrete terminal slab, three bridges and 9km of rail track connected to the existing terminal and the West Coast Mainline.

When completed in summer 2021, the terminal will be capable of receiving up to 24 trains a day, 775-metres long. The concrete yard will provide space for the storage of approximately 460 containers.

The Winvic design team and its consultants have designed the terminal slab to withstand the weight of containers stacked four high and loaded to 21 tonnes each. Some 30,000m3 of stress resistant, fibre reinforced concrete will be used. Winvic will be constructing the five-track, 800-metre long siding and installing a Rail Traverser to lift trains from one track to the next.

Winvic started on site at the beginning of June and last week completed the earthwork re-engineering of the plateaux, which had initially been formed four years ago but had suffered weather degradation. This bulk-earthworks programme has comprised 60,000m2 of cut and fill works; 40,000m2 of sub-base has been positioned in preparation for the pouring of the concrete slabs, taking place the week beginning 17th August. Two live camera feeds of the project can be viewed on Winvic Live.

Winvic has liaised with Highways England and the Environment Agency over the installation of a bridging structure over the Clifton Brook Tributary and an integral bridge spanning the A5, 2km north of M1 J18. The new railway link bridge, which will carry two tracks, will have an effective span of 30 metres over the highway. It is a fully integral, single-span, prestressed concrete structure seated on a continuous flight auger piled foundation with reinforced earth abutments and wing walls, formed of a composite system of interlocking prefabricated concrete units with soil tensile reinforcement and backfill.

The two train lines will also cross the Clifton Brook Tributary and the bridging structure solution has been designed with Environment Agency input to protect wildlife. It will be a 45-metre-long precast arch, using the Matiere system, with 34 bored piles, each 25 metres long, and precast wing walls.

The third bridge that Winvic will build within the DIRFT III Rail Freight Terminal project diverts the existing bridleway over the new railway lines. With a clear bridge span of over 18 metres and a 5.5-metre wide deck, it is a fully integral single span composite prestressed and reinforced concrete structure. The deck is to be composed of prestressed concrete beams with an in-situ reinforced concrete deck slab that is integrally connected with abutments seated on spread foundations.

In addition, Winvic will be delivering a number of other scheme elements:

1600 metres of embedded rail

Rail terminal building

Gatehouse

5km of rail troughing and ducting

21000m 3 of ballast

of ballast More than 10km fencing and barriers

2,500 metres of drainage

20 mast lights.

Winvic’s civils and infrastructure director Rob Cook, who only joined the company from Graham in June 2020, said: “We are thrilled that Prologis recognised our experience in the construction of rail freight terminals as well as our commitment to positive and productive liaison with key stakeholders like Highways England and the Environment Agency. Not only is the plot between the M1 and A5 vast – totalling 344 hectares – but many elements of the scheme are complex and require specialist knowledge; from the diversion of and care for the local tributary and its wildlife to constructing adjacent to a live and busy highway. The bulk earthworks have now been completed and we are very much looking forward to starting the terminal slab construction next month.

“Winvic has been delivering civils and infrastructure projects for as long as it has been operational, but many works packages have been part of turnkey solutions, enabling industrial, commercial and multi-room developments. With my recent appointment and the strengthening of Winvic’s standalone C&I track record, now is the time for us to be more vocal about the company being a premiere main contractor in the sector, and this exciting contract win certainly illuminates our robust position in the competitive C&I arena.”

Two live camera feeds of the project can be viewed on Winvic Live.

Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal logistics park

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk