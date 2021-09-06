Winvic opens Mercia Park training centre

The first cohort on a traffic management course

The Future of Construction training centre is at Mercia Park in Leicestershire, courtesy of Winvic’s client IM Properties, which owns the site.

The training centre comprises an onsite construction training facility with outdoor space, which is not only available for Winvic and its subcontractors but also for colleges, universities and specialist training providers.

Developer IM Properties has provided the land at its Mercia Park site while Winvic has funded the on-site training centre as part of its social value commitments.

The first course, on traffic management, led to jobs for all seven participants.

Kerry Amory, IM Properties’ social value manager, said: “We know the difference a bespoke facility will make, having witnessed the positive results on our other Leicestershire scheme, Hinckley Park. We’ve drawn on our experience from Hinckley to enhance the employment and skills opportunities at Mercia, which is crucial to us as a business and industry and integral to the delivery of Mercia Park.”

Winvic delivered the enabling civils and infrastructure works for the 238-acre employment park and is now constructing a 2.94 million sq ft logistics centre for Jaguar Land Rover and 550,000 sq ft facility for transport and logistics company DSV.

