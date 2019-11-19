Winvic picked for Leicester shed

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue November 19 2019

7 hours Winvic Construction has officially started work on a distribution centre in Leicestershire for laboratory and medical equipment supplier Sarstedt.

The distribution centre is designed by architect Stephen George & Partners
The distribution centre is designed by architect Stephen George & Partners

The new distribution centre is being built on a 5.3-acre ploy on the Optimus Point industrial park in Glenfield, next to Junction 21a of the M1 motorway.

Winvic is building a 61,640 sqft unit, including ancillary two-storey offices and core facilities. Other requirements of the site include associated external parking, a service yard and landscaped areas. Construction is expected to take 36-weeks, with anticipated completion date of 1st May 2020.

Sarstedt is currently based in Beaumont Leys but needs a bigger site to expand.

Gleeds is acting as employer’s agent and project manager for Wilson Bowden Developments, the owner of Optimus Point. Architect is Stephen George & Partners.

