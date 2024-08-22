Winvic reaches big shed milestone at Magna Park

CGI of MPN 761 at Magna Park North

Developer GLP has appointed Winvic Construction to put up building MPN 761 at its logistics park in Lutterworth, Magna Park.

At 761,000 sq ft, this is the largest speculative unit that GLP has brought forward and the first time that it has employed Winvic.

For Winvic, which has been in this market for 23 years, MPN 761 on Magna Park North marks 100 million sq ft of industrial space that it will have built.

MPN 761 will be the 64th industrial building that Winvic has been contracted to deliver with net zero carbon requirements and it is designed to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding rating and EPC A.

The building, with an 18-metre clear height to haunch, comprises a 716,662 sq ft warehouse, an 8,202 sq ft undercroft warehouse, a 1,615 sq ft plant deck and 34,667 sq ft space across a three-storey office and two transport offices. Winvic will fit out the offices to Cat A standards. Enabling earthworks and service installations started last month and the steel frame erection starts in the autumn. The building is expected to be handed over to GLP in June 2025.

Winvic managing director of industrial, distribution and logistics Danny Nelson said: “MPN 761 has become a special project for three reasons; it marks Winvic’s construction of 100 million square foot of industrial space, it’s GLP’s largest ever speculative unit and it has brought the start of a new and exciting contractor-client relationship.”

