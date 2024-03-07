Winvic starts Honda car plant redevelopment

The former Honda plant in Swindon is being turned into a huge industrial park

The works to be delivered by Winvic comprise sitewide ground contamination investigations and the demolition of four main existing structures; a research and development building, an engine plant, two car plants and 12 ancillary buildings.

Work started on 19th February and is scheduled to be complete in January 2025.

Winvic will be working with subcontractor AR Demolition and all the existing hardstandings, foundations and slabs will be crushed and reused on site. Winvic will also be managing the existing substation on the site, through subcontractor PW Group.

Winvic has appointed long-term employee Richard Reid as its project manager. He is Winvic’s demolition expert but he also worked on the construction of the Honda Car Plant 1 on the site in 1992. Winvic has also employed Honda’s former facilities electrical engineer, who worked at the plant for 30 years, to help facilitate isolations for the demolition.

The ground assessments will involve samples being taken up to eight metres below ground level at 22 separate locations across the site, where demolition is required before appraisals can be undertaken – for example, where diesel and petrol has previously been stored.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak visited the site for start of works

Wider infrastructure works will follow the demolition and ground investigations, forming plateaus for the first seven of 11 net zero carbon buildings that will total 7.2 million sq ft of new industrial space, suitable for logistics, manufacturing and data centre uses.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak visited the site to celebrate the start of works with Panattoni’s UK executive team and Winvic staff.

Pictured above are Winvic construction director Rob Bull, trainee surveyors Bengy Leesing and Freddie Webster, Panattoni director Owen Follett, Winvic trainee site supervisor Jessica Beniston, trainee site engineer Jared Atkins, project manager Richard Reid and construction manager Jake Davis.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk