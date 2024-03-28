Winvic starts iPort Rail expansion

Verdion’s iPort Rail [photo: Theo Cohen]

iPort Rail sits within iPort, a multimodal logistics park with six million sq ft of logistics and industrial space on an 800 acre site off the M18.

The terminal extension works will double its current size and storage capacity and increase number of trains that the terminal can accommodate each day. They have been commissioned by park owner Verdion following agreement with MSC-subsidiary Medlog to take over operations of the terminal, which began earlier this year.

Works are due to be handed over to Verdion, a new client for Winvic, in autumn 2025.

A specialist reinforced concrete mix has been designed, comprising 45kg/m3 of 3D 55-60 steel fibres. It has the capacity to hold the weight of five stacked containers and is robust enough to withstand the regular movement of reach stackers while limiting both tyre wear and ongoing maintenance, Winvic said.

The extension works will also comprise the installation of drainage and services, the construction of a new welfare unit, gatehouse and landscaping.

Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) is providing project management, cost management and quality control.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s director of civils and infrastructure, said: “We’re delighted that our credentials in constructing strategic rail freight interchanges and our expertise in pouring robust, reinforced concrete slabs has resulted in Verdion putting their trust in us to complete these works. We look forward to working closely with the team over the next few months as we deliver the scheme safely and swiftly.”

Verdion executive director John Clements said: “There is significant untapped potential here at iPort to increase rail freight provision and support national and international supply chains. Our agreement with Medlog creates a strong platform for future growth and we are pleased to be making good progress with the appointment of Winvic and its start on site.”



