Winvic tackles Coton Park site challenges

CGI of the Coton Park expansion

Winvic Construction has started construction of a 250,000 sq ft single-storey warehouse at Coton Park in Rugby for Newlands Developments.

The 60-week project sees Winvic’s return to Coton Park, where the company previously built two units on plots 2 and 3, bringing useful knowledge of the site’s infrastructure to support the successful delivery of the latest phase.

The new facility will include 15,000 sq ft of office accommodation and will consist of a structural steel, multi-span portal frame with a height of 15 metres. It is targeting a BREEAM Excellent certification and an EPC rating of A/A+.

As part of the infrastructure and enabling works, Winvic used a 350-tonne crane to install a 34-metre ex Ministry of Defence tank bridge, to span a 457mm high-pressure gas main. This was a critical element of the works to enable access to the site.

To further progress works, Winvic is constructing a Filcor (polystyrene) road that will wrap around a 54-metre-long 4m x 2m culvert. Traditional construction methods such as cement and compacted fill were not viable due to the loadings imposed onto the gas main.

Winvic and Cadent Gas are working together to develop and implement this solution to ensure the integrity of the gas infrastructure and safety of operatives working on site.

Danny Nelson, managing director of industrial, distribution and logistics at Winvic, said: “Working with partners, our solution to overcome the complex challenges of this site brought by the gas main, highlights our commitment to safety and a collaborative culture.”

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