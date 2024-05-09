Winvic to build 1.2 million sq ft warehouse

Winvic, Segro and Yusen Logistics celebrated the start of the project with a Japanese Kagami Biraki ceremony, breaking a barrel of saki

Yusen Logistics’s new warehouse in Northampton will be one of the biggest in the UK, with 1,144,000 sq ft ground floor warehouse space and a 333,251 sq ft mezzanine.

Winvic will also construct and fit out the 35,810 sq ft three-storey main office, which also has a roof terrace, and a single-storey hub office.

The building is designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, with solar panels across the roof.

At almost 1.2 million sq ft, the single storey warehouse will be Yusen Logistics’ largest global facility when completed in March 2025. It is going up alongside a 35-acre strategic rail freight terminal that Winvic also built, enabling Yusen Logistics to provide its customers with rail freight transport.

The facility has a haunch of 18 metres, 85 HGV docks and 10 HGV level access doors. Externally, Winvic will undertake all hardstandings and landscaping for the scheme including parking for 924 cars, 163 HGVs, 230 cycles and 34 motorcycles. Of these, 185 will be for electric vehicles. The warehouse will also have its own security gatehouse, fuel island and lorry wash, a pallet storage area and waste/recycling area.

Yusen Logistics, a Japanese warehousing company, is the first customer to sign up for the new industrial park and is taking roughly a quarter of it.

Winvic has been on site at Segro Logistics Park Northampton – designated a nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) – since January 2021 undertaking enabling earthworks, creating the infrastructure to prepare the site for five million sq ft of warehousing and logistics space and constructing the rail freight interchange. Winvic has also upgraded Junctions 15 and 15a on the M1, built of a bypass around the village of Roade and a new bridge over the West Coast Mainline.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s head of industrial, distribution and logistics, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected by Segro to construct the first industrial facility at Segro Logistics Park Northampton. When it’s completed, we’ll have worked on the site for a total of four years, so I’d like to thank the Segro team for continuing to put their trust in us, as they did when creating Segro Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway.

“Winvic previously constructed a facility in nearby Wellingborough for Yusen Logistics as the tenant, so we’re looking forward to working with them again and to illustrating our high standards. I have the utmost confidence in our experienced team to deliver the project safely and on time.”

Yusen Logistics managing director David Goldsborough added: "This new facility sets a new logistics industry benchmark and emphasizes Yusen Logistics’ commitment to providing sustainable logistics services by 2030."

