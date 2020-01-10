Wolff drops HTC name

Wolffkran Ltd is preparing to leave its current premises, visible fromt he M1 near Sheffield

HTC Wolffkran Ltd has been renamed simply Wolffkran Ltd and is preparing to relocate from Sheffield to new premises on the other side of Doncaster.

The association between the UK tower crane hire company and the German manufacturer dates back decades to when Hewden Stuart was the sole UK distributor for Wolff cranes and continued after Hewden told its fleet to PC Harrington. Wolffkran stepped in to take ownership after Harrington went into administration in 2015.

“While the HTC brand was deliberately kept in the company name initially in order to maintain the established track record of the rental provider in the UK construction sector, we are confident that the Wolffkran brand has now become synonymous not only with state of the art tower crane technology, but also expert lifting solution services as a whole in the market,” said Richard Coughtrey, managing director of Wolffkran Ltd.

The company is also preparing to new premises in Auckley near Doncaster in 2022 after a new landlord took over its current premises last year.

“After an extensive search encompassing a wide area of South Yorkshire and beyond, we identified an ideal site in Auckley, approximately 22 miles to the east of our current location, that we have now purchased,” Mr Coughtrey said.

A detailed planning application has been submitted to the Doncaster Council for consideration. Once approved, planning is anticipated to take around six months and the subsequent construction a further 18 months.

“Whilst we feel a bit wistful about leaving our home of 17 years,not least because of all the publicity we have gotten due to the prominent location of our Wolff cranes on our yard right next to the M1 motorway, we are also very excited at the possibilities that our new site offers in terms of an enhanced Wolffkran experience for our employees, customers and stakeholders,” Mr Coughtrey concluded.

