Wood to succeed Ward at Breedon

Finance director Rob Wood will take over as Breedon CEO next year

Pat Ward has been chief executive of the building materials group since 2016 – he was previously CEO of Aggregate Industries Europe, a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim.

However, Pat Ward has now decided to retire, to re-join his family in the United States of America, after ensuring an orderly hand over to his successor.

Rob Wood has been group finance director of Breedon since early 2014. He previously worked for Hanson. After Hanson was taken over by HeidelbergCement he joined Drax Group as group financial controller.

Breedon has now begun the search for a new finance director.

Chairman Amit Bhatia said: "Breedon has flourished under Pat's leadership over the last five years, during which time he and Rob have worked closely together on the development and execution of the group's strategy. He will leave the group in excellent hands when the time comes and only after ensuring a seamless transition."

