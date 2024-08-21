Wood yard boss's son killed by loading shovel

Tom Brooke with his wife Jessica and son Rupert, who is now nine [family photo issued by HSE]

On 29th April 2019 Thomas Brooke was walking across the yard at John Brooke (Timber Treatments) Limited – the family business – in Nottingham. A JCB wheeled loader, with its bucket raised, was operating in the yard along with other vehicles, but as the shovel moved forward, it struck Thomas Brooke, who died from his injuries. He was 31.

Tom Brooke was a director of the business; his dad John was the boss.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that John Brooke (Timber Treatments) Limited did not properly organise its workplace to keep pedestrians safe. There were no control measures, such as physical barriers, to prevent pedestrians accessing areas where loading shovels, lorries, forklift trucks and 360 grabs operated. It failed to properly assess the risks from operating machinery with reduced visibility and did not properly train, instruct and monitor employees.

On 20th August 2024, John Brooke (Timber Treatments) Limited of Fosse Way, Widmerpool, Nottingham pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 17(1) of the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 and section 33(1)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 at Nottingham Crown Court. It was fined £22,500 and agreed to pay costs of £44,227.28.

HSE inspector Lindsay Bentley said after the sentencing: “This has been a very difficult case for all concerned. However, those in control of work have a responsibility to implement safe methods of working. Had simple measures been taken, this tragedy could have been prevented.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk