Woolwich estate renewal approved

How the rebuilt estate might look, according to Levitt Bernstein's designs

The planning application was submitted by architect Levitt Bernstein on behalf of the Hyde Group, which owns the estate.

Works are expected to start on site later this year with completion in 2025.

Under the proposals, the existing blocks will be revamped and re-landscaped, with a ‘green spine’ providing an east-west pedestrian route.

The 80 houses currently on site are reaching the end of their design life and will be replaced by six residential buildings, each with a communal garden. In total, 254 new homes will be provided in a mix of flats, maisonettes and houses, 49% of which will be affordable.

Levitt Bernstein associate director Simon Lea said: “Levitt Bernstein and Hyde championed a collaborative approach for the regeneration of Brookhill Estate. By working closely with the estate residents from the outset, we have been able to shape a scheme that will significantly improve the quality of life for those currently living on the estate – with housing and landscape working hand in glove to create a lush and pleasant neighbourhood.”

Guy Slocombe, chief investment officer at Hyde, added: “The regeneration of the Brookhill Estate will provide much needed, new, more energy efficient, homes for the area. As well as homes for existing and new residents, the new layout will provide high quality open spaces and play areas for the community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk