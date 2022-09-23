Worcester roofing contractor fails

All 18 employees have been made redundant

Based in Hallow, Worcestershire, Britannia Site Solutions is a roofing, cladding and façade contractor that had been trading since mid-2011.

Conrad Beighton and Joph Young from Leonard Curtis were appointed joint administrators on 14th September 2022.

Since the pandemic the company had been impacted by increased supplier costs, projects being put on hold and significant delays in receiving payments due from major customers severely affecting cash flow, the administrators said.

A notice of intention to appoint administrators was filed at court on 2nd September 2022 to enable an accelerated merger and acquisition process to take place but a sale of the business as a going concern was not possible.

The company has therefore ceased trading, with all 18 employees made redundant.

Joint administrator Conrad Beighton said: “We were hopeful of securing a purchaser for the business, but there was no interest of any significance as most of the contracts had already been terminated by the main contractors. As a result there was little value in the residual assets of the company.”

