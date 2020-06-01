Work begins on Hong Kong rail extension

Rail operator MTR Corporation (MTRCL) is to be invited to proceed with the detailed planning and design of the Tuen Mun South (TMS) extension.

The project, which will extend the West Rail Line from Tuen Mun Station southwards by about 2.4km, is one of seven recommended railway schemes in Hong Kong’s Railway Development Strategy 2014.

A new TMS Station will be built near Tuen Mun Ferry and there will also be an intermediate station in Tuen Mun Area 16, to unlock the area's development potential.

The extension largely runs along the Tuen Mun River. It is designed to improve railway access for the community south of the current Tuen Mun town centre and connectivity to Tuen Mun Ferry Pier.

Approximately 60,000 people within the 500m catchment of the TMS Station, while there are about 49,000 residents living within the 500m catchment area around the proposed A16 Station.

A statement from the Transport & Housing Bureau said: “The TMS Extension with the A16 Station will offer an alternative commuting choice to the residents in the vicinity and divert more commuters to rail-based transport, which may help relieve the congestion of the existing roads.

“Furthermore, the provision of the proposed A16 Station is essential for unleashing the potential for residential development at the A16 site and helps increase the housing supply.”

The government will negotiate with the MTRCL on the funding arrangement of the project, which is expected to start construction in 2023 for completion in 2030.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk