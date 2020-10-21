Work begins on landmark Glasgow bridge

Scottish Canals has announced that work has started on the project, which was awarded at the end of Augues.

The bridge will link the communities of Maryhill, Gilshochill and Ruchill in the city for the first time since the waterway opened in 1790.

Scottish Canals’ Stockingfield Bridge project, which has funding from Sustrans and the Glasgow City Council Vacant Derelict Land Fund, also includes a new public recreational space on a currently vacant site.

Scottish Canals chief executive Catherine Topley said: “The future successful development of the communities of Maryhill, Ruchill and Gilshochill is dependent on access to services, facilities and employment, this new bridge will help open up access to all of these while significantly improving active travel options along the canal.

“This will be an iconic structure helping to attract people into the area while encouraging even more people to use the canal as a means of getting around the city.”

The bridge will be of a curved design with a viewing platform. The main foundation will be on the east bank at Ruchill, sweeping west to Gilshochill and south to Maryhill.

Sustrans director of Scotland Karen McGregor said: “Sustrans is delighted to be supporting the construction of the new Stockingfield bridge though our Places for Everyone scheme. The new bridge will open up opportunities for local people and make it easier to travel along the canal, whether you walk, wheel or cycle. It’s fantastic to bring the communities of Maryhill, Ruchill and Gilshochill back together.”

The new link is due to open in summer 2022.

