Work gets under way on £15m Glasgow wastewater scheme

The project will improve water quality in the River Kelvin

The £15m project is designed to help improve the environment and water quality in the River Kelvin. It is being carried out as part of an alliance contract signed in 2014 by ABV for £340m of wastewater upgrades.

The River Kelvin work involves the installation of new and improved wastewater infrastructure, including underground combined sewer overflow (CSO) chambers and upgraded pipework. The new infrastructure will help prevent items that are wrongly flushed down the toilet – items like rags, baby wipes and plastic cotton buds - from overflowing into the River Kelvin during severe storm events and reduce the frequency and volume of wastewater spillages in storm conditions.

The project is starting with preparatory work at 11 sites along the Kelvin Walkway from the bandstand in Kelvingrove Park to the Botanic Gardens. An archaeological dig will also be carried out the former North Woodside Flint Mill next month as part of the preparatory works.

The first phase of main construction will start later this month with the majority of the construction phase starting in early summer

Work on the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2020.