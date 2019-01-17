Work gets under way on £15m Govan housing project

The project for Elderpark Housing Association involves the creation of 82 new homes for rent, with completion due in 2020.

The work will also see the renovation of a 19th century school building, which is being turned into new offices for Elderpark. The school has lain vacant for a number of years.

Elderpark Housing chief executive Gary Dalziel said: “I joined Elderpark almost two years ago and this was the big project we were very keen to get started. The development will look fantastic and much credit must go to MastArchitects and their design team for their work in developing these designs. The improvement to the visual appearance of this area cannot be underestimated and it will undoubtedly be welcomed by the local community.”

The development will be in Nethan Street - a short walk from Govan Shopping Centre and subway station - and will consist of 70 flats and 12 houses.

The project has been supported by the Central Govan Action Plan, which aims to regenerate the area. It has also received funding from Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government. The remainder of the spending will be paid for by borrowing by the Association.

CCG chairman and chief executive Alastair Wylie said: “The Nethan Street project is one of great significance to Elderpark Housing as well as the Govan community and CCG are delighted to be involved.

“The new homes will be constructed using our innovative ‘off-site’ methods of construction to ensure quality and environmental performance, delivering long-term energy savings for future residents, and with our extensive experience in restoration, the new office will be restored to its former glory.

“Working with Elderpark, CCG will also deliver a series of community benefit initiatives including jobs and training and local investment. We look forward to working with Elderpark as the project progresses.”

The school renovation is due to be completed by the end of 2019, with the homes being handed over in summer 2020.